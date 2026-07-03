This year’s job market is shaping up to be surprisingly stable

Halfway through the year, the labor market is flashing a virtue that proved elusive for much of 2025: stability. American hiring in 2026 hasn’t quite boomed, but it has broadly improved.
The latest numbers, released Thursday by the Labor Department, were a disappointment. June’s 57,000 new jobs fell well short of Wall Street forecasts. Sectors that reflect the current health of the economy, including retail and leisure and hospitality, lost jobs.
Yet look beyond the monthly number, and the job market has steadily, if not spectacularly, added an average of around 92,000 jobs a month so far this year. That is a giant leap from average net losses of 8,000 a month over the second half of 2025.
It isn’t a repeat of the unstoppable wave of job creation in the years just after the pandemic. But dependable monthly job creation and stronger staffing across a range of industries have made the job market much less concerning than the limp hiring seen late last year.