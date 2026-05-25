Thousands of Iranians travel to Saudi Arabia in a tense war-time pilgrimage

More than a million pilgrims have poured into Saudi Arabia from across the world for the annual Hajj in Mecca, braving a war that has laid bare the Middle East’s modern fault lines.
Among them: tens of thousands of worshipers from Iran and Iraq, countries that have launched barrages of drones and missiles at Saudi Arabia and been struck by the kingdom in return. The latest attack was on May 17, despite the U.S.-Iran cease-fire, when the Saudis intercepted three drones launched from Iraq, where Iran-linked militias operate.
Diplomatic activity aimed at heading off fresh U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran continued Saturday, with mediators meeting Iranian negotiators. Renewed bombing during Hajj and the Eid al-Adha holiday that follows, when Muslims pray together and gather for meals, could be seen as provocative.