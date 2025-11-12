Three AI megadeals are breaking new ground on Wall Street
Matt Wirz , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 12 Nov 2025, 06:44 am IST
Summary
Novel approaches to financing in the OpenAI, Meta and xAI deals show the risks and rewards of the AI frenzy.
Tech giants need so much money for their artificial-intelligence ambitions that Wall Street is developing new ways to get it for them.
