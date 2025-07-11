TikTok is changing the perfume business

Today an 80,000-strong group of “Fragrantica Warriors" on X discuss how to smell like everything from cookies to credit cards. Perfume is intoxicating because smells are highly evocative. A scent can be aspirational: Mr Levy says young women in their 20s ask to smell like an “opulent old lady". Smells bring back memories, too. Buyers seek out the scent of freshly cut grass, for instance. Some simply marvel at perfumers’ ability to recreate particular odours. Mr Levy offers a scent reminiscent of cat urine. “Believe it or not," he says, “we sell the hell out of that one."