TikTok refugees find an alternative—in China
Hannah Miao , Shen Lu , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 14 Jan 2025, 10:23 AM IST
SummaryChinese users of Xiaohongshu, or Little Red Book, welcome Americans fleeing a feared TikTok ban.
They call themselves TikTok refugees—and the app they are fleeing to is a lot more Chinese than the video-sharing app whose U.S. fate now hangs in the balance.
