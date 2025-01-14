TikTok refugees find an alternative—in China

“I’m really nervous to be on this app, but I also find it to be really exciting and thrilling that we’re all doing this," one new Xiaohongshu user said in a video clip on Sunday. “I’m sad that TikTok might actually go, but if this is where we’re gonna be hanging out, welcome to my page!" Within a day, the video had more than 3,000 comments and 6,000 likes. And the user had amassed 24,000 followers.