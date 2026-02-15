TikTok’s Chinese parent has an app to replace Hollywood
Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 15 Feb 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
ByteDance’s AI-video creator draws buzz for its realistic scenes and a backlash over privacy and copyright.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
SINGAPORE—The company behind TikTok has developed an artificial-intelligence model that can turn a single text prompt into a high-quality video with a story line, scene changes and distinctive characters.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story