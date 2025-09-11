Tim Cook and Apple’s design team explain the ‘shockingly thin’ iPhone Air

“I was surprised to find that ‘thin is in,’ as it were, has made its way to the tech market from the fashion space," said stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. “It might be the only time that I subscribe to that mantra, because as handbags [have gotten] smaller and my phone got bigger, organizationally it posed some problems. Even though there’s nothing functionally wrong with my current phone, I probably will get the Air." (Karefa-Johnson has styled fashion features for WSJ. Magazine.)