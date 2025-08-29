Time for some Merz-Macron magic

But whether Germany is ready to unshackle itself from America’s security guarantees, and its off-the-shelf military kit, remains to be seen. “There is huge potential for disappointment on the French side," says Jacob Ross at the German Council on Foreign Relations. In Ukraine, as a debate over security guarantees gathers pace, Germany is unlikely to make a big direct contribution to policing any ceasefire. But the hope is that its financial and logistical support for Ukraine can justify the place it has sought in the “coalition of the willing" spearheaded by France and Britain.