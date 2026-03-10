Time to buy the most rubbish stocks you can find

Though today investors differ on exactly which parameters determine a stock’s quality, most agree that they include profits which are high, stable and, preferably, growing. Low debt (relative to profits) also helps. Such virtues seem especially valuable during periods of high uncertainty—and on March 9th Wall Street’s “fear gauge”, the VIX index, hit its highest level since the tariff-induced panic last April. The turmoil was down to the American-Israeli war against Iran, which began with air strikes on February 28th, and in particular the threat of it restricting the world’s oil supply. Yet since markets closed on February 27th, the subindex of quality stocks in the S&P 500 benchmark has fallen by more than the main index. The same is true of the broader MSCI World Quality index, a subset of the MSCI World.