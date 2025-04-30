Timing the Trump trade: A guide for investors

As investors began to understand that Trump was serious about tariffs, the VIX rose to around 60 on April 7, implying the S&P 500 would move 3.75%, up or down, over the next 30 days. Call it the Tough Trump VIX, and that is bad for stocks, but often not for long. When the VIX hits 60, a historically elevated level, investors are usually too afraid to think clearly, so profits are often realized by buying stocks, buying call options, and selling puts to prepare for a stock rally.