To combat China, US wants its friends to do more
Timothy W. Martin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 May 2025, 06:55 AM IST
SummaryWashington’s allies are growing more amenable to collectively fighting Chinese aggression, though the new demands bring fresh challenges.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Top military officials from the U.S. and its main Asia-Pacific allies warned that the threat of Chinese aggression is rising, pressuring Washington to find ways to work with partners in a region where American resources are greatly stretched.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story