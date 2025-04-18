To counter China in Southeast Asia, take Indonesia seriously
Greg Sheridan , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Apr 2025, 07:17 AM IST
SummaryPutin and Xi are wooing the world’s fourth-largest nation with military and economic promises.
The news that Russia is seeking to station air-force planes in Indonesia was sensational, instantly denied and almost certainly true. Although it’s a characteristically murky tale, it carries lessons that the Trump administration should note.
