To counter China in Southeast Asia, take Indonesia seriously

Xi Jinping has been on a tour through Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia. His message in the wake of the Trump administration’s erratic tariff performance is that Beijing is a more reliable partner than Washington. This complements Beijing’s efforts to gain military presence and leverage throughout the region. Most Southeast Asians are scared of China and want the U.S. to balance its influence. But, with the exception of Singapore, they’re all either poor or middle-income nations. The Trump tariffs were a huge shock, and more than anything ran against the stability the U.S. once represented.