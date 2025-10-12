To find workers, hospitals are training teenagers
Te-Ping Chen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Oct 2025, 06:12 pm IST
Summary
Health systems from Tennessee to Texas are partnering with local districts to create employee pipelines.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A medical-imaging class at Health Education and Learning High School in Houston.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story