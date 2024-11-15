To get more capital, Africa needs more data

At the heart of the debate over the Africa premium is bad or inadequate information. Most investors, reasonably, view this as a form of risk. Some of their critics worry it is a form of ignorance. For example, weighing structural factors is a subjective exercise. Many African countries have a history of unpredictable regulatory changes, and convincing outsiders that times have changed may be hard. And estimating risk and returns for private-sector investments, rather than the sovereign lending in the IMF study, is far trickier. The continent’s capital markets are tiny and fragmented. Many projects are hidden inside the books of listed multinational firms or funds. “When an investor is looking at the market, they always focus on data," says Guillaume Arditti, founder of Belvedere, an Africa-focused advisory firm. “And those data do not exist in Africa with the level of granularity investors from the US or Europe are used to."