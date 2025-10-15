Financial markets adopted this approach more recently. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Market Access Rule doesn’t constrain the internal workings of traders. Instead, regulators emphasise the points of contact with the market, mandating capital-adequacy checks before algorithms enter each order into the stockmarket. Similarly, the Federal Reserve doesn’t micromanage banks. Rather, it requires them to simulate their cashflow, income statement and balance-sheet nine quarters into the future, demonstrating sufficient capital to lend and make markets in severely adverse scenarios of the regulator’s choosing. In each case, governing the points of interaction proved more effective than attempting to control the internal complexity of each system.