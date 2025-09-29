To survive the AI age, the web needs a new business model

As the old model buckles, the web is changing. It is becoming less open, as formerly ad-funded content is hidden from bots, behind paywalls. Content firms are reaching people through channels other than search, from email newsletters to social media and in-person events. They are pushing into audio and video, which are harder for AI to summarise than text. Big brands are striking content-licensing deals with AI companies. Plenty of other transactions and lawsuits are going on. (The Economist Group has yet to license its work for AI training, but has agreed to let Google use select articles for one of its AI services.) Hundreds of millions of small sites—the internet’s collectively invaluable long tail—lack the clout to do this.