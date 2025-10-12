To tackle a baby shortage, Tokyo tries easing the pain of childbirth
Jason Douglas , Junko Fukutome , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 12 Oct 2025, 12:20 pm IST
Summary
The Japanese capital is rolling out subsidies for epidurals in a country where cost is a barrier and women are often encouraged to endure the pain of delivery.
TOKYO—When Moeko Nishimura was preparing for the birth of her second child last year, she dreaded a rerun of the intense pain and slow recovery she experienced when her first child, a girl, was born in 2019.
