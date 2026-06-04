Top artificial-intelligence executives are joining security experts in calling for Congress to protect against biological threats posed by AI, adding to growing pressure on lawmakers to address the technology’s risks.
Top AI CEOs Call for Law Protecting Against Biological Weapons
SummaryArtificial intelligence is magnifying concern that criminals could unleash new pathogens.
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