Top lawyers’ fees have skyrocketed. Be prepared to pay $3,400 an hour.
Erin Mulvaney , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Feb 2026, 06:44 am IST
Expertise and ego are pushing up hourly rates to once-unthinkable levels.
When Christopher Clark, a litigator at a boutique law firm, raised his hourly rate to the once-unthinkable level of $3,000, he said he didn’t receive pushback from clients. But he did get one notable comment.
