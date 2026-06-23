The $100-million-plus CEO is back with a bang, just a year after nine-figure pay packages seemed to be fading.
Top-paid CEOs smash the $200-million payday
Summary“Moonshot” deals pushed pay for company bosses to new highs in the WSJ’s annual ranking.
The $100-million-plus CEO is back with a bang, just a year after nine-figure pay packages seemed to be fading.
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