Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Top-paid CEOs smash the $200-million payday

Peter Santilli, WSJ
3 min read23 Jun 2026, 07:03 AM IST
The extraordinary landscape of CEO compensation is shifting, with more executives crossing the $100 million threshold than ever before.
The extraordinary landscape of CEO compensation is shifting, with more executives crossing the $100 million threshold than ever before.
Summary

“Moonshot” deals pushed pay for company bosses to new highs in the WSJ’s annual ranking.

Gift this article

The $100-million-plus CEO is back with a bang, just a year after nine-figure pay packages seemed to be fading.

The $100-million-plus CEO is back with a bang, just a year after nine-figure pay packages seemed to be fading.

More U.S. CEOs last year crossed the once-rare pay threshold than in any year since 2021—and nearly a dozen topped $200 million.

More U.S. CEOs last year crossed the once-rare pay threshold than in any year since 2021—and nearly a dozen topped $200 million.

Their compensation looked like crumbs, of course, compared with Elon Musk’s $158 billion pay package from Tesla, which set a new record and is about 16 times the combined value for all 391 other chiefs in The Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO pay ranking. (Musk’s deal could ultimately be worth $1 trillion.)

Still, No. 2 Shankh Mitra reached $821 million from Welltower, a real-estate investment trust focused on senior housing and healthcare. That lands him one of the biggest executive-pay packages for a public-company CEO over the past decade, data from MyLogIQ show.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalTop-paid CEOs smash the $200-million payday

Top-paid CEOs smash the $200-million payday

Peter Santilli, WSJ
3 min read23 Jun 2026, 07:03 AM IST
The extraordinary landscape of CEO compensation is shifting, with more executives crossing the $100 million threshold than ever before.
The extraordinary landscape of CEO compensation is shifting, with more executives crossing the $100 million threshold than ever before.
Summary

“Moonshot” deals pushed pay for company bosses to new highs in the WSJ’s annual ranking.

Gift this article

The $100-million-plus CEO is back with a bang, just a year after nine-figure pay packages seemed to be fading.

The $100-million-plus CEO is back with a bang, just a year after nine-figure pay packages seemed to be fading.

More U.S. CEOs last year crossed the once-rare pay threshold than in any year since 2021—and nearly a dozen topped $200 million.

More U.S. CEOs last year crossed the once-rare pay threshold than in any year since 2021—and nearly a dozen topped $200 million.

Their compensation looked like crumbs, of course, compared with Elon Musk’s $158 billion pay package from Tesla, which set a new record and is about 16 times the combined value for all 391 other chiefs in The Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO pay ranking. (Musk’s deal could ultimately be worth $1 trillion.)

Still, No. 2 Shankh Mitra reached $821 million from Welltower, a real-estate investment trust focused on senior housing and healthcare. That lands him one of the biggest executive-pay packages for a public-company CEO over the past decade, data from MyLogIQ show.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalTop-paid CEOs smash the $200-million payday
Read Next Story