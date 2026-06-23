Top-paid CEOs smash the $200-million payday

The $100-million-plus CEO is back with a bang, just a year after nine-figure pay packages seemed to be fading.
The $100-million-plus CEO is back with a bang, just a year after nine-figure pay packages seemed to be fading.
More U.S. CEOs last year crossed the once-rare pay threshold than in any year since 2021—and nearly a dozen topped $200 million.
More U.S. CEOs last year crossed the once-rare pay threshold than in any year since 2021—and nearly a dozen topped $200 million.
Their compensation looked like crumbs, of course, compared with Elon Musk’s $158 billion pay package from Tesla, which set a new record and is about 16 times the combined value for all 391 other chiefs in The Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO pay ranking. (Musk’s deal could ultimately be worth $1 trillion.)
Still, No. 2 Shankh Mitra reached $821 million from Welltower, a real-estate investment trust focused on senior housing and healthcare. That lands him one of the biggest executive-pay packages for a public-company CEO over the past decade, data from MyLogIQ show.