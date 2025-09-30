Tourists are flocking to a Chinese megacity that’s straight out of sci-fi
Summary
Dizzying architecture, bright lights and a cyberpunk vibe have made Chongqing a must-see destination for Chinese and international tourists alike.
CHONGQING, China—An elevated train cuts through a residential high-rise. What looks like a street-level plaza is also the roof of a cliff-side building, 22-stories high. At night, the neon skyline lights up like a scene from “Blade Runner."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story