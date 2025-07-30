Global news wrap: Trade deals, global growth upgrade, China’s resilience
The persistent threat of reciprocal tariffs from US President Donald Trump has resulted in many trade deals, while the IMF has raised its global growth forecast. China, once again, has beaten GDP growth expectations.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.