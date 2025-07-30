Global news wrap: Trade deals, global growth upgrade, China’s resilience

Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.

Trade shake-up

The persistent threat of reciprocal tariffs from US President Donald Trump has seemingly yielded results, with a series of trade deals finalized to the US's advantage. However, not all partners have emerged as winners.

Vietnam's agreement, dubbed "a cautionary tale", sets a 20% headline reciprocal tariff, albeit down from a threatened 46%. The Philippines settled for 19%, which experts found unfavourable.

Conversely, the UK secured a more advantageous deal with only a 10% reciprocal rate and lower tariffs for its automobile sector, emerging as a clear winner. The EU, while reducing its threatened 30% tariff to 15%, faces criticism for conceding more than the UK.

Initial trade talks with China brought tariffs down from 145% to 30%, with further reductions still under negotiation.

India, currently facing a 26% tariff rate, is engaged in negotiations with the US, with the latter’s demand for greater access to the agricultural and dairy sectors leading to a deadlock.

Silver linings

Over the past few months, tariff disruptions haven't been as damaging as expected, leading to a more optimistic global growth forecast from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The international agency has now raised its global growth projection for 2025 to 3%, up from the 2.8% estimated in April.

IMF said the upward revision reflected stronger-than-expected front-loading in trade, lower average effective US tariff rates than those announced in April, and an improvement in financial conditions. However, even with this upgrade, the 2025 growth forecast remains the second lowest since January 2024, indicating that tariff risks are still holding back a stronger economic upturn.

Moreover, the risks to the forecast remained tilted to the downside, with the IMF noting that strong front-loading of goods in the first half could result in negative shocks in the second half if demand conditions do not materialize as anticipated, leading to risks of higher holding costs.

Dragon’s dazzle

Beating GDP growth expectations is hardly new for China; the world's second-largest economy has a history of surpassing forecasts. Yet, its 5.2% growth rate in the April-June quarter this year, slightly above the 5.1% economists projected, still managed to surprise the world.

This performance is particularly impressive given the challenging backdrop of ongoing trade tensions, a struggling real estate market, and sluggish demand conditions.

Two factors have contributed to decent growth in China: front-loading of trade to beat higher tariffs by the US, and the impact of the fiscal bazooka announced by the government.

Even as China has now recorded over 5% growth rates for three consecutive quarters, economists still believe international and domestic challenges will catch up with the country’s economic activity, with full-year forecasts of around 4.8%, implying a much lower growth rate in the second half. China has officially set a target of 5% growth for 2025, which experts believe will require more stimulus.

Novo nosedives

Shares of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk plunged 21.8% on Tuesday following reduced full-year sales and profit forecasts. The company said it expected sales to grow 8-14%, down from 13-21% projected in May, in 2025.

Operating profit growth expectation was cut to 10-16% from 16%-24%. The company attributed this to slower-than-expected growth of its blockbuster obesity drug, Wegovy, in the US.

This revised outlook comes amid rising competition from compounded GLP-1 drugs, ongoing challenges from copycat drugs, and recent trial setbacks for its next-generation obesity treatment.

The announcement coincided with the appointment of company veteran Maziar Mike Doustdar as the CEO, succeeding Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, who unexpectedly exited in May.

While investors anticipated some US sales slowdown, the latest outlook sparked concerns about Novo Nordisk's ability to sustain momentum in core treatments like Wegovy and Ozempic. Despite reassurances of a potential second-half recovery, the sharp stock drop reflects significant investor unease.

Tech troubles

Earlier this month, Nvidia's value soared past $4 trillion, just a year after becoming the world's most valued company.

Nvidia's remarkable ascent highlights a growing trend of tech/digital companies reaching unprecedented milestones, with seven of the top ten global companies now belonging to this sector. However, this rapid rise also sparks concerns about the concentration of wealth, information, and data.

A recent report from the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) warns of digital market concentration, noting it spans the entire digital economy—from cloud computing and e-commerce to AI and advertising.

The report reveals that the combined sales share of the top five digital multinational enterprises more than doubled to 48% between 2017 and 2025. It also noted that companies like Microsoft and Google are solidifying their dominance by partnering with startups such as OpenAI, leaving less room for smaller players to thrive.