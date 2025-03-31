The economy is already showing trade-related strains. What’s ahead?
Summary
- A flurry of new tariff-related announcements is expected this week from the Trump administration.
Even before the flurry of new tariff-related announcements expected this week from the Trump administration, economists are already seeing signs of disruption in consumer and business sentiment, as well as some early spending trends.
