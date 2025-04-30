Trade war uncertainty prompts new wave of companies to yank forecasts
Bob Tita , Chip Cutter , Stephen Wilmot , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Apr 2025, 08:41 AM IST
SummaryA new poll shows more than 80% of senior executives are worried about tariffs and other policy shifts.
A new wave of major U.S. and European companies, including General Motors, JetBlue, Snap and Volvo, are warning that the trade war’s unknowable course and consequences make it futile to forecast future performance.
