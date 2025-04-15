Trade wars can discourage domestic production
SummaryCompanies that sell products internationally may find it advantageous to avoid tariffs by building factories closer to their customers.
When Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. announced its $165 billion investment in Arizona this month, many in the U.S. hailed it as a victory for American manufacturing. Considering the company’s strategic calculus, however, TSMC’s decision is an ill omen for President Trump’s plan to rebalance industry through tariffs.