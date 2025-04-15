Trade wars can discourage domestic production

Relocating and changing supply chains is costly, but it can quickly become the cheaper option over weathering unknown, potentially sudden production cost hikes due to volatile trade policy. As attitudes in the U.S. have turned against free trade over the past decade, some companies seem to have already decided restructuring is worth the price. Nike, which gets more than 55% of its revenue from abroad, has shifted manufacturing out of China but not to America. Instead, it’s basing production in Southeast Asia. Or take Apple. Aside from some token reshoring of components production, the company maintains the vast majority of its production overseas. It isn’t just about labor costs—it’s about proximity to the company’s large international customer base.