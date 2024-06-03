Trial of a president’s son: Cocaine, a Colt Cobra revolver and an alleged lie
C. Ryan Barber , Annie Linskey , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 03 Jun 2024, 08:02 PM IST
SummaryHunter Biden’s Delaware proceedings are expected to bring the first family’s dynamics into public view and delve into the younger Biden’s addiction.
WILMINGTON, Del.—On a Friday evening in October 2018, Hunter Biden rolled up in a black Cadillac to StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply in the Delaware city where he had been born and raised.
