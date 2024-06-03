For the younger Biden and his family, the proceeding comes with substantial legal and political peril. Hunter Biden, 54, pleaded not guilty last year to charges he lied on a federal form about his drug use when he purchased the revolver in 2018, at a time when he has acknowledged being addicted to crack cocaine. If convicted, Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years behind bars, although any prison term is likely to amount to just a fraction of that maximum sentence.