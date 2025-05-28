Triple trouble for Israel as its furious allies bail
SummaryNetanyahu has a lethal addiction to crises
YOU MIGHT think it would be impossible for the inferno in Israel and Gaza to burn hotter. Yet Binyamin Netanyahu is fuelling three parallel emergencies; a humanitarian one in Gaza, a torching of support among European allies and a constitutional crisis over who controls the security services, army and courts. The pressure on Israel and its institutions is almost unbearable and a culminating moment is probably imminent. But whether that comes in the form of a re-invasion of Gaza which finally ruptures Israel’s alliances and fractures its armed forces and society, or through a U-turn or ceasefire that triggers the prime minister’s political demise, remains dangerously unclear.