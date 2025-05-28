Triple trouble for Israel as its furious allies bail

The strikes and apparent futility of any re-invasion are causing a rethink in Europe, which has been broadly supportive of the war against Hamas following the atrocities of October 7th 2023. Britain has suspended talks on a new trade deal and 17 members of the EU, Israel’s largest trade partner, want to re-examine their association agreement. On May 27th Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, called the civilian deaths “abhorrent". On the day before Friedrich Merz, the German chancellor and a staunch supporter of Israel, said “the current level of attacks on Gaza can no longer be justified." Germany may limit military exports or restrict their use: it sold 33% of Israel’s arms imports during 2020-24. That would mark a huge shift for Israel’s indispensable European ally. Even the White House is queasy. On May 25th President Donald Trump said he would like “to stop that whole situation as quickly as possible". He is keen to try to strike a deal between America and Iran.