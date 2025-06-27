Trump administration asks McKinsey, BCG to justify consulting contracts
Summary
The General Services Administration sent a letter to leaders of about a half dozen consulting companies, asking them to justify their work with the federal government and to propose cost savings.
The Trump administration’s monthslong effort to cut the cost of government consulting contracts is widening to include McKinsey, BCG and other firms representing billions of dollars in federal contracts.
