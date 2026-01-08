The Trump administration told lawmakers that the Justice Department developed a new legal opinion to justify the operation to seize Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a lawmaker and two other people familiar with the discussions said Wednesday, amid concerns about large-scale U.S. military actions in the country.
Trump administration draws up new legal justification for Maduro operation
SummaryThe Justice Department’s opinion is expected to say that the operation was lawful because it was part of a law enforcement action.
The Trump administration told lawmakers that the Justice Department developed a new legal opinion to justify the operation to seize Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, a lawmaker and two other people familiar with the discussions said Wednesday, amid concerns about large-scale U.S. military actions in the country.
