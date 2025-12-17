Trump administration expands travel ban to additional countries
Summary
President Trump had promised to expand his immigration crackdown following the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington.
WASHINGTON—The Trump administration expanded its travel ban to cover five additional countries, and added partial bans on 15 additional countries, in a move to formalize President Trump’s promised crackdown on “third-world countries."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story