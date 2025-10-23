Trump administration in talks to take equity stakes in quantum-computing firms
Summary
The discussions signal Washington’s wider involvement is critical parts of the economy.
Several quantum-computing companies are in talks to give the Commerce Department equity stakes in exchange for federal funding, a signal that the Trump administration is expanding its interventions in what it sees as critical segments of the economy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story