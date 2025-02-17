Trump administration officials to meet with Russian counterparts on Ukraine war
SummaryThe Monday meeting in Saudi Arabia follows on heels of the U.S. president’s call last week with Vladimir Putin.
Top U.S. officials are leaving for Saudi Arabia for talks with Russian envoys on how to end the war in Ukraine, signaling that the Trump administration is eager to push for an agreement.
