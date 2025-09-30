Trump administration plans new financial strike on Harvard
Summary
The government is starting a process that could make the university ineligible for future funding.
The Trump administration is escalating its fight with Harvard University by starting a process that could make the nation’s oldest and wealthiest university ineligible for federal grants over allegations of antisemitism on campus.
