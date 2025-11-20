Trump administration pushes new plan for ending Ukraine war
Alexander Ward , Laurence Norman , Michael R. Gordon , Joshua.Dawsey , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Nov 2025, 07:01 am IST
Summary
The 28-point proposal drafted by some of the president’s closest aides is likely to face strong opposition from Ukraine.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—The Trump administration has drafted a 28-point peace plan that calls for Ukraine to make major territorial concessions to Russia and drop demands for a peacekeeping force to deter future attacks by Moscow, U.S. officials said, resurfacing ideas that Kyiv has already rejected.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story