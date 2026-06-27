Trump administration rolls back part of Anthropic model ban

Amrith Ramkumar, The Wall Street Journal
3 min read27 Jun 2026, 12:14 PM IST
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Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei.
Summary
The government is allowing trusted partners to access the Mythos 5 model following a two-week restriction that rattled the tech industry.

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration is allowing Anthropic to reoffer one of its banned AI models to trusted companies and government partners, a key step toward rolling back restrictions that fueled industry concern about ad hoc federal regulation of artificial intelligence.

Anthropic can allow dozens of companies and partners trusted by the government to access Mythos 5, one of the two models that the administration banned for foreign use two weeks ago, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a Friday letter to Anthropic Chief Compute Officer Tom Brown, a copy of which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Fable 5, a general-purpose version of Anthropic’s powerful Mythos model that was also banned, remains restricted, and restrictions on Mythos 5 still apply to entities that aren’t trusted partners.

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