WASHINGTON—The Trump administration is allowing Anthropic to reoffer one of its banned AI models to trusted companies and government partners, a key step toward rolling back restrictions that fueled industry concern about ad hoc federal regulation of artificial intelligence.
Trump administration rolls back part of Anthropic model ban
SummaryThe government is allowing trusted partners to access the Mythos 5 model following a two-week restriction that rattled the tech industry.
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