Trump administration rolls back part of Anthropic model ban

WASHINGTON—The Trump administration is allowing Anthropic to reoffer one of its banned AI models to trusted companies and government partners, a key step toward rolling back restrictions that fueled industry concern about ad hoc federal regulation of artificial intelligence.
WASHINGTON—The Trump administration is allowing Anthropic to reoffer one of its banned AI models to trusted companies and government partners, a key step toward rolling back restrictions that fueled industry concern about ad hoc federal regulation of artificial intelligence.
Anthropic can allow dozens of companies and partners trusted by the government to access Mythos 5, one of the two models that the administration banned for foreign use two weeks ago, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a Friday letter to Anthropic Chief Compute Officer Tom Brown, a copy of which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.
Anthropic can allow dozens of companies and partners trusted by the government to access Mythos 5, one of the two models that the administration banned for foreign use two weeks ago, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a Friday letter to Anthropic Chief Compute Officer Tom Brown, a copy of which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.
Fable 5, a general-purpose version of Anthropic’s powerful Mythos model that was also banned, remains restricted, and restrictions on Mythos 5 still apply to entities that aren’t trusted partners.