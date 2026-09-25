Trump administration seeks to stabilize ties during summit with Xi

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1. The White House is pressing China about suspected nuclear tests in confidential talks.
On the sidelines of multilateral meetings, the Trump administration urged China to address allegations that it has secretly conducted very low-level nuclear tests, which China has adamantly denied. The dialogue is part of an effort to stabilize ties as President Trump meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a summit expected to focus on trade issues, artificial intelligence and potential business deals.