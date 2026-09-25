Trump administration seeks to stabilize ties during summit with Xi

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This is an edition of the What’s News newsletter, which helps you catch up on the headlines and understand the news, free in your inbox daily. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.
1. The White House is pressing China about suspected nuclear tests in confidential talks.
1. The White House is pressing China about suspected nuclear tests in confidential talks.
On the sidelines of multilateral meetings, the Trump administration urged China to address allegations that it has secretly conducted very low-level nuclear tests, which China has adamantly denied. The dialogue is part of an effort to stabilize ties as President Trump meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a summit expected to focus on trade issues, artificial intelligence and potential business deals.
2. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s U.N. address highlights his isolation.
His remarks come only weeks before he faces a tight election that caps a volatile period marked by nearly three years of wars. Relations between the Israeli leader and Trump have also deteriorated, dashing Netanyahu and his close circle’s previous hopes that the U.S. president would lobby for him and lend support on the campaign trail.
3. Senate Republicans squash the latest measure to end the Iran War.
The GOP lawmakers defeated a resolution to curb Trump’s ability to wage war against Iran. The 50-49 vote, cast largely along party lines, represented a high-profile opportunity for Republican incumbents to signal disagreement with the president over the war before campaigning in tough midterm races.
4. Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek blames his predecessor-turned-successor for ousting him.
In his first on-the-record interview about his rocky 33 months running Disney, Chapek said Bob Iger campaigned to undermine him and eventually reclaim the helm. In his memoir, set to publish next week, Chapek describes Iger’s demeanor during a joint CNBC interview the day of the CEO transition as “ice cold,” “angry” and “miserable.” Iger referred questions to a Disney spokesman, who declined to comment.
5. Jeff Bezos has invested $30 billion of his own fortune in Blue Origin.
Documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal discuss that investment, which has helped Blue Origin become a large space company that aims to rival SpaceX. The total investment includes $2 billion that the Amazon founder is putting into Blue Origin as part of the company’s first-ever capital raise that includes outside investors.
The Number
The number of underperforming cafes that Starbucks plans to close across North America this week. It’s the latest move under CEO Brian Niccol to streamline and boost the profitability of the coffee chain’s operations.
Spotlight
Photo: Laura Fong
🎥 Here’s how the housing market is about to change.
Mortgage rates just hit 7%, and the impacts are rippling through the market for buyers, sellers and builders. Before 2022, mortgage rates hadn’t hit that threshold since 2001. But lately, high mortgage rates are becoming the new normal.
Catch Up
Kalshi’s Embrace of Sports Betting Tests Rules for Prediction Markets (Read)Is 3-D Printing the Answer to AI’s Gas Turbine Crunch? (Read)Student Loan Borrowers Allege Canceled Debt Is Still Trailing Them (Read)New York Sues Polymarket in Escalating Crackdown on Prediction Markets (Read)The California District Attorney Cracking Down on the Scourge of E-Bikes (Read)
What Do You Think?
Yesterday, we asked whether the U.S. should agree to global controls on AI. Here’s what you had to say:
“Yes, the U.S. should agree to controls on AI. When the professionals and the leaders of leading U.S. companies in AI technology suggest tighter controls, the country should listen. And so should our government officials.”—Kathi Prough, Colorado
“I think it’s premature to ask if the U.S. should agree to global AI constraints. I believe those constraints should exist and it is best for the major countries of the world to combine talents to determine those limits. This is a global economy and a World Wide Web. There will be no way of escaping AI’s influence. Collaboration on guardrails and limits seem to make sense.”—Keith E. Hawthorne, Georgia
“Global controls on AI are a bad idea, one destined to produce no more than an illusion of control. Innovators are always at least two steps (generally more) ahead of the regulators. Moreover, requests for regulation of an industry by the leaders of that industry should be viewed with the utmost suspicion.”—Harry Lane David, Colorado
Responses have been condensed and edited.
Take a Break
This 16-year-old phenom is shaking up American soccer. Pennsylvania native Cavan Sullivan plays in Major League Soccer for the Philadelphia Union, a club which hasn’t lost a match since the middle of August. He was just named to the roster of the United States Men’s National Team. If he plays in Saturday’s match against Peru, he’ll be the second-youngest American to ever make a national team appearance.
Beyond the Newsroom
WSJ | Buy Side: Helocs help you access your home’s equity to use as needed, for home improvements, debt consolidation and more. Compare current Heloc rates to find the best loan option for your goals.
Today’s newsletter was curated by Amira McKee and Liz Webber.
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