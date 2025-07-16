Trump administration turned the Fed’s renovation project into a political weapon
Nicole Goodkind , Barrons 5 min read 16 Jul 2025, 04:11 PM IST
Summary
The Fed is self-funding and doesn’t need outside approval for building projects, according to the law that created the central bank.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Trump administration has launched an attack on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over the Fed’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation, suggesting changes to the project may give the president grounds to fire Powell for mismanagement.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story