Trump administration turned the Fed’s renovation project into a political weapon

Section 10.3 of the Federal Reserve Act gives the Fed the power “to provide for the acquisition by the Board in its own name of such site or building in the District of Columbia as in its judgment alone shall be necessary for the purpose of providing suitable and adequate quarters for the performance of its function." It also grants the Board of Governors authority to “maintain, enlarge, or remodel any building" and states that the Fed “shall have sole control" over its facilities.