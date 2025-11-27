Trump, after call with China’s Xi, told Japan to lower the volume on Taiwan

Asked about the exchange with Takaichi, the White House issued a statement from Trump to The Wall Street Journal: “The United States relationship with China is very good, and that’s also very good for Japan, who is our dear and close ally. Getting along with China is a great thing for China and the U.S. In my opinion, President Xi will be substantially upping his purchase of soybean and other farm products, and anything good for our farmers is good for me."