Over a small, private dinner of spinach soup, scallops and Diet Coke on Monday night, President Trump told the Dutch king and queen that he wants to bring the war in Iran to a swift end.
Trump aims to force a quick Iran deal with a slow squeeze
SummaryAfter the president said other countries would join the military effort, none have. The White House said the operation was unfolding ‘perfectly.’
Over a small, private dinner of spinach soup, scallops and Diet Coke on Monday night, President Trump told the Dutch king and queen that he wants to bring the war in Iran to a swift end.
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