Trump aims to force a quick Iran deal with a slow squeeze

A senior U.S. military official said the U.S. Navy could sustain the blockade indefinitely. However, there are concerns in the Pentagon that a prolonged blockade would strain American warships and weaken the U.S. presence in other regions where American naval power is in demand, such as the Pacific. More than 10,000 U.S. sailors, Marines, and airmen are involved in the mission, as well as more than a dozen warships and aircraft, according to U.S. Central Command.