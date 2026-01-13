Trump allies and officials fear blowback from Powell probe
Brian Schwartz , The Wall Street Journal , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Jan 2026, 04:24 pm IST
Among those expressing concern: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Senate Republicans Thom Tillis and John Thune.
WASHINGTON—Some Trump administration officials and allies have expressed concern that the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could imperil the president’s nominees in the Senate and rattle financial markets.
