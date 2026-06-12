Trump and allies are working on plan to ‘expunge’ impeachments

WASHINGTON—President Trump and his allies have discussed pushing lawmakers to pass a resolution aimed at voiding his first-term impeachments, according to people familiar with the matter.
WASHINGTON—President Trump and his allies have discussed pushing lawmakers to pass a resolution aimed at voiding his first-term impeachments, according to people familiar with the matter.
The resolution would allow Trump to claim a symbolic victory on a matter that has dogged him since his first term, part of a broader effort to burnish his presidential legacy. It would have little legal significance, however, because the Constitution provides no procedure for undoing an impeachment, according to experts.
The resolution would allow Trump to claim a symbolic victory on a matter that has dogged him since his first term, part of a broader effort to burnish his presidential legacy. It would have little legal significance, however, because the Constitution provides no procedure for undoing an impeachment, according to experts.
“It should be done because I did nothing wrong,” Trump said when asked about the resolution in a phone call this week with The Wall Street Journal. “It was a rigged deal—it was a whole rigged situation.”
Any move to attempt to erase the two impeachments, in 2019 and 2021 , would open up a debate about Trump’s past behavior in office, forcing GOP lawmakers to relitigate charges of abuse of power, obstruction of Congress and inciting an insurrection. Facing the prospect of losing their majority in the House, Republicans are trying to shift focus to the economy and high costs, the issues that voters care about most.
The measure likely wouldn’t be considered until after the November election, the people familiar with the matter said. Even then, it would be difficult to garner the votes needed to pass, according to several House Republican lawmakers.
Trump has posted news clips about voiding the impeachments on his Truth Social account. But this week, he played down his own role in the effort. “If they want to do it, I’m honored by it,” the president said.
A Democratic-led House of Representatives in December 2019 approved articles of impeachment for allegations related to Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, then a Democratic candidate for president. Shortly before Trump left office in January 2021, the House passed an article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” over accusations he pushed supporters to storm the Capitol.
The effort to “expunge” Trump’s impeachments fits with a wider campaign to erase black marks on his record. His lawyers are trying to overturn his criminal conviction for falsifying records to cover up hush money paid to a porn star, and they are seeking to reverse unfavorable civil rulings.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) said he has discussed the resolution with Trump. Johnson added that he has had more detailed conversations with some of the president’s allies in the legal world, including Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz and Jay Sekulow, a conservative lawyer who represented Trump during his first impeachment trial.
“I think it makes a lot of sense the more the evidence comes out, the more we know they really were sham impeachments,” Johnson told the Journal, noting that the conversations about the resolution picked up about a month ago. “We were saying it at the time, now we know. And they make a very compelling case that it should be expunged from the record, because it was a hyperpartisan attack job.”
Johnson said the expungement effort was “not an order of first priority” but he added that it was on his list. “It is a priority and something that Congress should make right,” he said.
Despite pressure from his advisers to stay focused on the economy, Trump has repeatedly cast his attention to other issues as he seeks to put his stamp on the country before the end of his term. A ballroom is being built at the White House, and he has laid out plans to construct a 250-foot triumphal arch.
The idea of expunging Trump’s impeachment has been kicking around Washington for several years. In 2023, then-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia along with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) pushed for his impeachments to be voided through an act of Congress—but those efforts stalled.
The idea gained new momentum in April after the Trump administration declassified material about the investigation into Trump’s first impeachment that his supporters think undercut the credibility of important witnesses. Conservative journalist John Solomon published an article about the material that garnered significant attention from right-leaning news outlets.
In mid-April Trump used his social-media platform to amplify Solomon’s reporting. He posted clips of an interview including Solomon and Dershowitz that touched on using it as the basis to expunge his first impeachment. “I don’t see any reason why it couldn’t be done,” Dershowitz said in a clip that Trump shared.
In a traditional court proceeding, a charge can be voided if the government fails to provide key and relevant information, Dershowitz told the Journal. “So there are efforts to try to do that” with Trump’s impeachments, Dershowitz said.
Dershowitz said he was unsure whether a presidential impeachment can be undone. “Nobody knows the answer,” he told the Journal.
Others were more certain. “It’s an absurd idea,” said Michael Gerhardt, a law professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “It’s in the history books. Historically, nobody thought that Congress had this power, because Congress doesn’t have this power.” He said the impeachment trials were actions that are now closed and final events.
In April, Rep. Darrell Issa (R., Calif.) introduced a measure to seek to expunge Trump’s impeachments. It has attracted 23 co-sponsors—all Republicans. The resolution states that both impeachments are “expunged, as if such Articles had never passed the full House of Representatives.”
Issa’s resolution cites Solomon’s work impugning the credibility of key witnesses as the rationale for voiding the first impeachment. It states that the other impeachment, related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol, is faulty because the process was too rushed.
Trump isn’t actively pushing Congress to take the vote ahead of the midterm elections, according to people who’ve discussed the issue with him.
In the case of both impeachments, the Senate acquitted the president. No other president has been impeached on two separate occasions.
Trump is grappling with weak approval ratings, and his party is expected to face losses in November’s midterm elections—particularly in the House. Voters are concerned about high gas prices and the unpopular war in Iran, blaming the president’s party for both.
For much of Trump’s second term, Republicans have been unified behind the president. But signs of discontent have emerged in recent weeks.
“Maybe they’ve given up on holding the majority?” said retiring Rep. Don Bacon, a centrist Republican from Nebraska, when asked about the effort to expunge the impeachments. “It’s silly. What happened is history.”
Write to Annie Linskey at annie.linskey@wsj.com, Olivia Beavers at Olivia.Beavers@wsj.com and Natalie Andrews at natalie.andrews@wsj.com